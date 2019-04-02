The teaser of debutant Karan Kapadia’s Blank was released on Tuesday. The 50-second teaser shows Kapadia walking through a darkened hallway, his back facing the camera.

“Terrorism has no face. Its only religion is money,” Sunny Deol says in the teaser’s voiceover, calling the protagonist a suicide bomber. Directed by Behzad Khambata, who was the assistant director for OMG Oh My God! (2012), the film is scheduled to be released on May 3. The film also features Ishita Dutta (Drishyam).

Kapadia is the son of costume designer Simple Kapadia and the nephew of actress Dimple Kapadia. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that Blank was a coming-of-age movie, and that his character is 26 years old. The teaser suggests that Kapadia’s character is a suicide bomber who doesn’t seem to remember his actions.