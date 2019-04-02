“Girls may have gladiator heels. But the world says you need to have balls of steel. Is courage just a man’s game?” Hindi film actress Taapsee Pannu says in a promotional video for Amazon Prime Video’s latest season of Laakhon Mein Ek.

In the two-minute video, Pannu questions some of the most cliched phrases used to indicate courage, along with the origins of offensive expletives that are often directed at women. “We often say these phrases like, don’t be weak, don’t be a pussy...Being courageous is just a man’s right,” the actress says sardonically.

Created by comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, the second season of Laakhon Mein Ek, which stars Shweta Tripathi (Gone Kesh, Masaan) as a young doctor, “raises many pertinent questions and shakes one into realization of how even casual usage of terms contributes majorly to already rampant sexism”, according to the show’s official synopsis.

The first season (2017) followed the life of Aakash Gupta (Ritwik Sahore), an aspiring YouTuber who is forced to join an IIT coaching class to excel in an engineering course.

The second season of the series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 12.