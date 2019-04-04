“A live bomb. A blank mind. Will terrorism win this time?” asks the trailer of Behzad Khambata’s upcoming action thriller Blank, which stars first-time actor Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol. Kapadia plays a man who wakes up from an accident to finds a live bomb strapped to his chest. While he asserts his innocence, Sunny Deol’s intelligence officer is not convinced.

“His heartbeat is the bomb’s battery. If he dies, the bomb will blast. If we remove it too, the bomb will blast,” a woman says as Kapadia’s character screams in handcuffs. The film, which also features Ishita Dutta (Drishyam) and Karanvir Sharma (Zid), will be released on May 3.

Kapadia is the son of deceased costume designer Simple Kapadia and the nephew of actress Dimple Kapadia.