What is more harmful, love or narcotic substances?

In the first teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor plays a liquor-loving and nicotine-pushing doctor who has to heal his broken heart. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and will be released on June 21.

Kabir Singh is an official remake of Vanga’s Telugu-language blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarakonda. Vanga’s 2017 movie, a riff on the Devdas mythos, follows its hero’s fall from grace after his girlfriend leaves him. Arjun wallows in self-pity and self-abuse before fixing his life. Apart from the Hindi version, a Tamil remake, titled Adithya Varma and starring Dhruv Vikram, Shalini Pandy and Priya Anand, is being made by Vanga’s assistant, Gireesaaya.

Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor’s first film since Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) and his first pairing with Kiara Advani, whose most recent release was Vinaya Vidheya Rama.