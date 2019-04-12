Netflix released the trailer for the second season of its Indian original series Selection Day on YouTube on Wednesday. Based on the Aravind Adiga novel of the same name, the series follows an authoritarian father, Mohan Kumar (Rajesh Tailang), who wants to turn his athletically gifted sons, Radha (Yash Dholye) and Manju (Mohammad Samad), into cricket stars. Manju, however, dislikes cricket.

Season one ended with Radha and Manju being enrolled in the fictitious Weinberg Academy in Mumbai, in accordance with their father’s plan to make them part of the Under-19 Mumbai cricket team. While Radha makes progress on the 22 yards, Manju finds himself drawn to other interests, including another young cricketer, Javed (Karanveer Malhotra).

Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Shiv Pandit will be reprising their roles from season one. The new season will be premiered on Netflix on April 19.