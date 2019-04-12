Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) guzzles alcohol like a pirate but is hardly tipsy while dancing in the video of Vaddi Sharaban, the first single from Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De. It’s a wedding situation somewhere outside India. Ayesha’s dance is being quietly admired by Aashish (Ajay Devgn). The singers are Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans. The music is by Vipin Patwa and the lyrics are by Kumaar.

The Luv Ranjan production is about the romantic relationship between the 50-year-old Aashish and 26-year-old Ayesha and the problems that emanate because of the vast age gap. The film is set for a May 17 release.

Play Vaddi Sharaban, De De Pyaar De.

The supporting cast includes Tabu as Aashish’s ex-wife Manju. Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Sheirgill and Alok Nath play additional roles. The film has been written by Ranjan, Tarun Jain and Surabhi Bhatnagar. De De Pyaar De is the directorial debut of film editor Akiv Ali, who has worked on such blockbusters as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), Barfi! (2012) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).