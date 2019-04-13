American late-night talk show host James Corden recapped all the seven seasons of HBO’s popular fantasy epic Game of Thrones in around three minutes on his show on Wednesday.

Corden recapped some of the most important moments from the show in a rhythmic fashion in The Late Late Show. “Robb, Talisa and Catelyn they are dead. That scene was so brutal, caused me to start drinking. George RR Martin, what the hell were you thinking?” he says a few seconds into his recap, referring to the Red Wedding episode from the third season of the series, in which three key characters were slaughtered.

Corden revealed that the three-minute monologue was written by Lawrence Dai, a writer on The Late Late Show, who had not seen a single episode of Game of Thrones before. Dai was forced to binge-watch all 67 episodes in under three days to write the recap, Corden added.

Corden finished his monologue with a tinge of hope: “For fans of the show, the haze is starting to clear, in just four more days winter is here.”

The final season of the fantasy series based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice novels will be premiered on April 14 on HBO and on April 15 in India on Star World and Hotstar. The six-episode eighth season will see the major characters, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Arya Starka (Maisie Williams), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Sansa Starka (Sophie Turner) battle against the White Walkers zombie army. The previous seasons are being streamed on Hotstar.

