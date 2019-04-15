“My beard and hair are grey, but my life has been colourful,” Salman Khan said in a tweet about his character in the upcoming Bharat. The first look of the June 5 release was released on Monday.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s movie is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father, which traces the history of the country through one man’s life. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi, and has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and T-Series. Bharat marks Khan’s third collaboration with Zafar after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

