HBO on Wednesday released new photos from the second episode of Game of Thrones season eight, which will be aired in the United States on April 21 and in India on April 22.

The new photos feature Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), among others.

The first episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was premiered in India on April 15 in India. New episodes will be out at 6.30 am on Mondays on Hotstar and at 10 pm on Tuesdays on Star World.

Conleth Hill as Lord Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Iain Glen as Ser Jorah Mormont. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Kit Harington and Maisie Williams as Jon Snow and Arya Stark. Courtesy Home Box Office.

The photos are all set in Winterfell, the seat of House Stark, where they are preparing for the impending battle against the Night King and his zombie army of White Walkers. As the teaser of the second episode made clear, the Army of the Dead are now almost at Winterfell’s doors.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Kit Harington and John Bradley as Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsay), who took Jon Snow to task in the first episode for abandoning his throne to Daenerys, continues to look grim in the new photos. Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) share a moment of calm before the storm.

Bella Ramsay as Lyanna Mormont. Courtesy Home Box Office.

John Bradley and Hannah Murray as Samwell Tarly and Gilly. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Hannah Murray as Gilly. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Jaime Lannister, who arrived at Winterfell in the season premiere, will have his moment of reckoning in episode two when he comes face-to-face with Daenerys Targaryen, whose father he killed when she was an infant, and Bran, whom he crippled by throwing him out from a high window.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Jacob Anderson and Nathalie Emmanuel as Grey Worm and Missandei. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. Courtesy Home Box Office.

Game of Thrones has been adapted by DB Weiss and David Benioff from George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

Play Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 preview.

