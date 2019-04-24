The women of Mumbai and Delhi don’t sleep but dance with Tiger Shroff in the video of Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, the new single from Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2. The peppy dance song has vocals by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Vishal Dadlani. The music is by Vishal-Shekhar and the lyrics are by Vayu. The video, released on Wednesday, has the film’s stars, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, dancing in their best combination of ethnic and party wear.

Student Of The Year 2, set for a May 10 release, is the sequel to Karan Johar’s 2012 movie, Student of the Year. The story revolves around a group of students competing for the Student Of The Year trophy at Saint Teresa school.