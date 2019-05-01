David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 remake will be released on May 1, 2020, producer Vashu Bhagnani announced on Sunday. The remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The original movie, released in 1995, was led by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The 1995 production was one of the most successful collaborations between David Dhawan and Govinda. The comedy also starred Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Khan co-wrote the screenplay along with Rumi Jaffrey. The plot revolves around a con: a matchmaker teaches an arrogant businessman a lesson by passing off a railway coolie as the heir to a fortune.

The most well-known screen porter before Govinda was Amitabh Bachchan, who headlined Manmohan Desai’s Coolie in 1983.

Play Coolie No. 1 (1995).

Varun Dhawan has been in his father’s Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), a reboot of the Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa (1997). Varun is currently working on the dance-themed movie Street Dancer, directed by Remo D’Souza and co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.