Prabhat Kapoor (Arjun Kapoor) and his ragtag group of agents are on a mission to nab a terror mastermind within four days in the trailer of Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted. The movie is reportedly based on true events, and the villain is allegedly based on a terrorist responsible for “52 blasts” between 2007 and 2013, killing 433 people and injuring 810 others.

The trailer shows intelligence officer Rajesh Singh (Rajesh Sharma) asking Prabhat to capture the terrorist, who is being called “India’s Osama”. The mission is covert and has no funding or approval from the Intelligence Bureau. One of Prabhat’s team members observes, “They shower flowers worth crores on August 15, but cannot spend Rs 50,000 for the country.”

Play India’s Most Wanted (2019).

Gupta has written the story and screenplay. The supporting cast includes Prasanth Alexandrr, Gaurav Mishra, Aasif Khan, Santilal Mukherjee, Bajrangbali Singh and Pravin Singh Sisodia. Amit Trivedi has composed the music and background score.

Gupta’s last film, Raid (2018), was also based on a real-life income tax operation that took place during the 1980s. The director made his debut with Aamir (2008) and followed it up with No One Killed Jessica (2011) and Ghanchakkar (2013).