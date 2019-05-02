In his 25th film, Telugu screen icon Mahesh Babu plays Rishi, a millionaire who despises failure. However, there appears to be more to him than meets the eye in the trailer of Vamshi Paidipally’s Maharshi.

Co-written by Hari, Solomon and Paidipally (Yevadu, Oopiri), Maharshi traces the journey of Rishi, a middle-class engineering student who climbs up the ladder to become a self-made millionaire. Rishi does not want to rest on his laurels: “I want to rule the world,” he says when someone asks him what he wants to achieve. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, and is scheduled to be released on May 9.

Mahesh Babu, whose credits include Okkadu(2003), Pokiri (2006) and Dookudu (2011), was recently seen in AR Murugadoss’s Spyder (2017) and Koratala Siva’s Bharat Ane Nenu (2018).