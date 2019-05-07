A behind-the-scenes video of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat shows how a 1960s-style circus was recreated for the movie. The three-minute video was released on Tuesday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film traces the life of Bharat (Salman Khan) from 1947 to the present. The portion set in 1964 shows Khan as a motorcycle stunt rider with the Great Russian Circus troupe.

In the video, Zafar talked about how that section in the film involved revisiting childhood memories of circus acts. “We sourced stilt-walkers, jugglers, fire-throwers, acrobats, trapeze [artistes] from all over the world,” the director added. “There was an average of 120 artistes every day on set, and that was a major task.”

Sourcing the outfits, which numbered 173, was “like a nightmare”, Ashley Rebello, the film’s costumer designer, said in the video. “We had tonnes of experimental things that we would do, where we would give them the outfits to do their act and see if they are able to perform.”

The June 5 release is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father, which traces the history of the country through one man’s experiences. The adapted screenplay is by Zafar and Varun Sharma. The cast includes Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani, Shashank Arora and Nora Fatehi.