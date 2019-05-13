Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra and starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal, had an average weekend, collecting an estimated Rs 36 crore, trade sources said. The follow-up to Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012) is set in the same high school as the first film and follows two students (Shroff and Seal) who are competing for the top prize in an inter-school competition.

Play Hook Up Song, Student of the Year 2 (2019).

Avengers: Endgame, released on April 26, gave SOTY 2 some competition by making an estimated 12.75 crore in its third weekend. The superhero movie, which was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, posted the highest opening for a Hollywood production in India (Rs 157 crore) and has earned around Rs 347 crore thus far.

In the week’s other releases, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu could not cash in on the global popularity of the video game on which the movie is based in India. Its box office was under Rs five crore. Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka made an estimated Rs 1.75 crore.