A couple on the verge of a breakup travel to Sweden for a mid-summer festival that turns out to be anything but festive. The trailer of Hereditary director Ari Aster’s Midsommar puts lovers Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) in the midst of a sinister pagan cult, quite like the one in The Wicker Man.

The trip goes off the rails when “the insular townspeople invite them into a series of rituals that render their pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving”, an official synopsis by the production company, A24, says.

Aster previously described Midsommar as “a dark break-up movie that becomes a horror film”, “Scandinavian folk horror”, and “Wizard of Oz for perverts”. The supporting cast includes Will Poulter and William Jackson Harper. The film is set for a July 3 release.