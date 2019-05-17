The second season of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will feature Shah Rukh Khan as one of the guests, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

The series features the talk show host conducting interviews with eminent personalities for up to an hour. Season two is set to be premiered on May 31.

King Khan and @Letterman together? Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai. Something epic, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jCPUiMBset — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 17, 2019

The first season in 2018 had the legendary talk show host interviewing Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

“I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing,” Shah Rukh Khan said about his participation in the show, according to a press release. “I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him.”

Letterman said that each interview session gives him the opportunity to learn new things from a “smart” and “lovely” person, and Khan might be “at the top of that list”.