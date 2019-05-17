Journalist Sandeep Unnithan’s non-fiction book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 will be turned into a web series by Contiloe Pictures, the production company announced in a press release on Friday.

Unnithan’s 2015 book, published by HarperCollins India, covers the terrorist attacks conducted in Mumbai across several locations between November 26 and November 29 in 2011 by members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba organisation. More than 170 people died, including nine attackers. Ajmal Kasab was the sole terrorist captured alive. He was hanged till death in 2012.

“While our nation saw the graphic imagery of terror on TV, they know little about the counter-insurgency by our commandos and the human interest stories behind these images,” Contiloe Pictures CEO Abhimanyu Singh said. The show’s cast and crew is yet to be announced.

The Mumbai terror attacks have inspired Ram Gopal Varma’s Bollywood film The Attacks of 26/11 (2013), Nicholas Saada’s French-Belgian film Taj Mahal (2015), and Anthony Maras’s Australian production Hotel Mumbai (2018).