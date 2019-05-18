The Hindi remake of Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011), starring Akshay Kumar, will be released on June 5, 2020. The first look of Laxmmi Bomb, featuring Kumar applying kohl to his eyes, was also revealed on Saturday. Kiara Advani is a part of the cast.

Tamil actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who helmed the original and its sequels, will direct the Hindi remake. Kanchana is the second film in the horror franchise that began in 2007 with Muni. Kanchana follows a ghost-fearing man who gets possessed by the spirit of a revenge-seeking transwoman (played by Sarathkumar). Two sequels followed, Kanchana 2 (2015), and Kanchana 3 (2019).

Laxmmi Bomb marks Akshay Kumar’s second Tamil film following Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, in which he played a feathered villain.