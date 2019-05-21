Keanu Reeves’s never-say-die hitman will return for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released on May 21, 2021, distributor Lionsgate Movies, announced on Monday. The sequel’s news was delivered to fans via text messages, Variety reported. “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021,” the message read.

The announcement comes barely days after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3, which earned $56.74 million in American markets and $92 million in global markets, according to Forbes. In India, the movie made an estimated Rs 4.85 crore at the end of its opening weekend.

The success of Chad Stahelski’s film put an end to the reign of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which made $30 million in its fourth weekend, Variety reported.

The third chapter, which co-stars Halle Berry, Mark Dacascos, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane, follows John’s attempts to steer clear of a$14 million bounty. The action film franchise began in 2014 with the release of John Wick and was followed by a sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, in 2017.