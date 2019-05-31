Twilight star Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the new Batman, Variety reported. Producer Warner Bros has agreed on the 33-year-old British actor for the role of the masked superhero from the fictional Gotham city in Matt Reeves’s The Batman, Variety said. “The studio confirmed on Friday that he had signed a deal,” Variety said.

Variety had first reported that Pattinson was the top choice in a list that included Nicholas Hoult. Pattinson’s eclectic career since headlining the vampire-themed Twilight movies include David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis (2012), Lost City of Z (2016), Good Time (2017), Claire Denis’s High Life (2018) and Robert Eggers’s The Lighthouse. Pattinson has also been cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Tenet, which stars, among others, Dimple Kapadia.

Matt Reeves’s The Batman is scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release. Reeves’s credits include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). The new film will focus on Bruce Wayne’s early years as Batman, reports said.

Among the actors who have played the brooding superhero in the past are Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.