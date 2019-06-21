/Kareena Kapoor will be paired with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, the producers confirmed on Friday. Kapoor and Khan have previously shared the screen in the comedy 3 Idiots (2009) and the crime drama Talaash (2012).

Laal Singh Chaddha is a co-production between Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The film has been written by Atul Kulkarni and will be directed by Advait Chandan, who has Secret Superstar (2017) to his credit. The movie will go on the floors in a few months and is aiming for a December 25, 2020, release.

The source film traces the unlikely adventures of the slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), who survives childhood polio and ridicule to become a war hero and a successful entrepreneur. Forrest’s experiences overlap with important historical events in the United States of America, such as the Vietnam War.

Kareena Kapoor is likely to play Jenny, the love of Forrest’s life who survives child abuse and has a son with Forrest. Robin Wright played Jenny in Forrest Gump. Kapoor’s upcoming films include Good News, Angrezi Mein and Takht.

Robert Zemeckis’s 1994 movie was a huge success and inspired the Korean movie Ode to My Father (2014), which in turn was officially remade in 2019 as the Salman Khan-led Bharat.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said in a press release, “To be able to adapt the classic for Indian audiences is a long-cherished dream for many of us. Knowing Aamir’s burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream.”