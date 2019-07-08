The teaser of Disney’s live action adaptation of its 1998 animated hit Mulan gives a glimpse of its titular heroine (Liu Yifei) and sights from the battle scenes. The Chinese emperor asks for a man from each family to serve in the army to defend the country from enemies. Mulan, seeing that her ailing warrior father (Tzi Ma) is in no condition to fight, disguises herself as a man and signs up.

The film stars Hong Kong martial actor Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Mulan’s mentor. Chinese star Jet Li plays the Chinese emperor. The cast includes Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An and Gong Li. Mulan is set for a release on March 27, 2020.

The teaser does not show Mushu, the talking dragon from the original animated film, which was voiced by Eddie Murphy. Mushu is not part of the Chinese legend of Mulan, which dates back to as early as 386 AD.

Niki Caro (Whale Rider) has directed the film based on a screenplay by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Elizabeth Martin and Amanda Silver. This is Disney’s latest live action adaptation of its animated titles, a list that includes The Jungle Book (2016) and the upcoming The Lion King.