The teaser for Mission Mangal, based on the events surrounding the Mars Orbiter Mission of 2013, was released on Tuesday. The mission involved the Indian Space Research Organisation sending a spacecraft to orbit Mars. The film has been directed by Jagan Shakti, who has been an assistant director for multiple films by R Balki, who serves as producer.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the film’s major characters. Akshay Kumar plays Rakesh Dhawan, the man in charge of the mission, along with Tara Shinde played by Vidya Balan. Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi are also part of the space mission.

Mission Mangal is set for an Independence Day release. This will be Kumar’s seventh consecutive film to be out on August 15, and is set to clash with Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House and Sujeeth’s multi-lingual Saaho at the box office.

Meanwhile, an United States-based filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj has filed an copyright infringement lawsuit against the makers of Mission Mangal. She has made a film on the same subject called Space MOMs.