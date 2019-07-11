Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar put on silver wigs and pick up guns in the teaser of Saand Ki Aankh. The biopic is based on two quinquagenarian shooters from Haryana, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar (they are not related).

The movie is set in 1998, when Rajpal, a coach and former national-level shooter, decides to open a rifle club in his village. “Jai Singh’s wife Chandro Tomar and Bhandwar Singh’s wife Prakashi Tomar had 45 grandchildren in total,” the official synopsis reads. “At the age of 50 they picked up a gun for the sake of their daughters in the hopes of encouraging them towards a bright future. They did not want their daughters to share the same fate of a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous. They discovered their own skill of being exceptional shooters. Despite all the odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as a shooter.”

Play Saand Ki Aankh (2019).

Vineet Kumar Singh plays the talent-spotting coach who marvels at the progress of his unusual pupils. The cast includes Prakash Jha and Shaad Randhawa. Saand Ki Aankh is looking at an October release.

Saand Ki Aankh, based on a story and screenplay by Balwinder Singh Janjua, marks Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as a filmmaker. Hiranandani has written several screenplays, including Masti (2004), Housefull 2 (2012), Main Tera Hero (2014) and Dishoom (2016).