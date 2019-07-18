Science and patriotism come together in the trailer of Mission Mangal, which was released on Thursday.

The three-minute clip introduces Akshay Kumar as Rakesh Dhawan, who along with Vidya Balan’s Tanya Shinde spearheads India’s mission to send a spacecraft to orbit Mars. The trailer shows Dhawan infusing home science into the space programme, silencing naysayers and asserting India’s ability to reach new frontiers. He is assisted by a team of scientists played by Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal is based on the events surrounding the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission. With the successful launch of the space probe on November 5, 2013, India became the first Asian country to reach the Mars orbit and the first country in the world to do so in its first attempt.

Backed by R Balki and Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal has been directed by Jagan Shakti. The film will be out on Independence Day and is set to clash with Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House and Sujeeth’s multi-lingual Saaho at the box office.