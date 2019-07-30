In Robert Eggers’s 19th century-set The Lighthouse, Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson play lighthouse keepers on a remote island off the New England coast in the United States. Dafoe plays Thomas Wake and Pattinson his apprentice, Ephraim Winslow. The isolated men descend into madness and lose track of time and reality. Wake asks Winslow, “How long have we been on this rock? Five weeks? Two days? Help me to recollect.”

Premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, The Lighthouse is out in American theatres on October 18.

Play The Lighthouse (2019).

Crew members from The Witch who are part of The Lighthouse include composer Mark Korven, editor Louis Ford, and cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, who has shot the new film on black-and-white 35mm. Eggers told Hotcorn, “It’s very tactile. You can see every pore of the actors’ faces. It’s not supposed to be like an old film but it does reference them.”

Eggers’s directorial debut, The Witch (2015), was also a period horror film. He is reportedly set to direct a remake of FW Murnau’s 1922 German horror classic Nosferatu, unofficially based on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. Eggers is also developing a miniseries based on the life of Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin, according to reports.

Also read:

Who said ghosts and ghouls attack only in the night? Not these movies

Bram Stoker’s nineteenth-century novel ‘Dracula’ continues to live on in the movies