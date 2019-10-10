Amar Kaushik’s Bala, about a man with receding hairline, will take on Abhishek Pathak’s Ujda Chaman, also about a man with a receding headline, in the same week. Bala will be out on November 7, a day before Ujda Chaman.

Ujda Chaman was scheduled for a November 8 release, while Bala was to have been out a week later. On Thursday, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar tweeted that he had postponed the November 8 release date of his production Marjaavaan by a week. Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh, will now take the November 15 slot.

Both Ujda Chaman and Bala follow the plight of semi-bald protagonists who are unlucky in love. In the trailer of Bala, the titular hero (Ayushmann Khurrana) tries every trick in the book to regrow his hair, including applying buffalo dung and bull’s semen on his scalp.When Bala finds a woman he likes (Yami Gautam), he successfully woos her by wearing a wig. Meanwhile, there’s a particularly dark-skinned Bhumi Pednekar in the mix.

Bala has been written by Niren Bhatt, while Ujda Chaman, starring Sunny Singh in the lead role, appears to be based on the 2017 Kannada hit Ondu Motteya Kathe.