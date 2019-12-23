Kangana Ranaut plays a railway ticket seller who used to be a national-level kabbadi champion in her new movie Panga. In the trailer, Ranaut’s Jaya Nigam is a contended wife and mother, but she yearns to get back to the game. Among her obstacles: her age (she is 32), and self-doubt.

Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary (Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi) and co-written by her and Nikhil Mehrotra. Punjabi singer and actor Jassi Gill plays Jaya’s husband, while Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha round out the cast. The movie will be released on January 24, on the same day as the Varun-Dhawan starrer Street Dancer.