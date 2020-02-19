hindi film music Song check: ‘Tohfa’ tune retooled as ‘Bhankas’ in ‘Baaghi 3’ Tanishk Bagchi has recreated Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Ek Aankh Maru Toh’ for ‘Baaghi 3’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 (2020). | Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment/Fox Star Studios Play Bhankas, Baaghi 3 (2020).Also read:Bappi love: ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ proves that the hitmaker has a song for every occasion Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Baaghi 3 Bappi Lahiri Tanishk Bagchi Read Comments Print