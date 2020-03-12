Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus across India and the world, its producers said on Thursday. The scheduled release date was March 24.

The cop thriller, which follows Shetty’s similarly themed films Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba, will “be back for you just then the time is right”, according to a statement by Rohit Shetty Picturez. “After all, safety comes first,” the statement added.

The release was aimed to coincide with the Gudi Padva festival in Maharashtra. The movie was supposed to be played continuously in theatres in Mumbai from morning to night. With the contagion shutting down movie chains in major territories across the world, and with the Delhi government already having announced the closure of theatres until March 31, going ahead the release would have entailed major losses for producers Rohit Shetty Filmz, Dharma Productions and Reliance Entertainment.

The trailer reveals Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) as the head of the anti-terrorist squad in Mumbai who deals with a terror threat. Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn) make cameo appearances in the movie.