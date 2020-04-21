Rinku Rajguru (Sairat, Kaagar) and Lara Dutta (Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Chalo Dilli) headline the new Disney+Hotstar web series Hundred. The official synopsis: “A terminally ill girl looking for thrills is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. As they both unite to accomplish their own goal in 100 days, chaos ensues.”

The directors are Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The cast includes Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangadi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande. The eight-episode series will streamed on Disney+Hotstar from April 25.