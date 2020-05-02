The organisers of the Dharamshala International Film Festival and Mumbai Film Festival have made features and documentaries available for streaming online.

The DIFF Viewing Room initiative offers free-of-cost films that were previously screened at the festival. The Viewing Room’s selection will be updated every two weeks, according to the official website. The first batch comprised Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi’s 5 Broken Cameras (2011), Chaitanya Tamhane’s Court (2014), Andrew Hinton and Johnny Burke’s Tashi & The Monk, and Ektara Collective’s Turup (2017).

The new batch of films includes Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu and the documentaries Nirnay, by Pushpa Rawat, and Placebo, by Abhay Kumar.

Four new films have arrived in the DIFF Viewing Room! Visit https://t.co/aB3vA3YLfB to watch them all for free. pic.twitter.com/P60Q8UjwdO — Dharamshala Intl Film Fest (@DIFFindia) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the MAMI Year Round Programme, under which the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image organises screenings and premieres throughout the year in Mumbai and Delhi, has made Tanuja Chandra’s documentary Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha available for streaming. An online ticket has been priced at Rs 55. The film follows the director’s elderly aunts in Uttar Pradesh.

#MAMIYRPHomeTheatre 🚨 Please read the rules & regulations carefully https://t.co/WOGSqXL6br… & the how it works creative attached. You can pay via https://t.co/NPU73QtIVY All proceeds for this film will go to @OfficialYUVA Thank you @anumandloi #TanujaChandra #AuntiesAtMAMI pic.twitter.com/tUQEMmWdUL — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) April 24, 2020

