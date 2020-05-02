The organisers of the Dharamshala International Film Festival and Mumbai Film Festival have made features and documentaries available for streaming online.
The DIFF Viewing Room initiative offers free-of-cost films that were previously screened at the festival. The Viewing Room’s selection will be updated every two weeks, according to the official website. The first batch comprised Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi’s 5 Broken Cameras (2011), Chaitanya Tamhane’s Court (2014), Andrew Hinton and Johnny Burke’s Tashi & The Monk, and Ektara Collective’s Turup (2017).
The new batch of films includes Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu and the documentaries Nirnay, by Pushpa Rawat, and Placebo, by Abhay Kumar.
Meanwhile, the MAMI Year Round Programme, under which the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image organises screenings and premieres throughout the year in Mumbai and Delhi, has made Tanuja Chandra’s documentary Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha available for streaming. An online ticket has been priced at Rs 55. The film follows the director’s elderly aunts in Uttar Pradesh.
