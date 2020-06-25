Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara will be streamed on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is an official adaptation of the Hollywood production The Fault In Our Stars, which in turn is based on John Green’s bestselling novel of the same name. Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi play cancer survivors in the romantic drama, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo.

Rajput died by suicide on June 14. He had previously starred in Sonchiriya, Drive and Chhicchore in 2019.

According to a press note, Dil Bechara is “the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love”. The film’s original title was Kizzie Aur Manny. The lovers “embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life”, the press note added.

The soundtrack is by AR Rahman and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

“Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin,” Chhabra said in the press statement. “We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it.”