The latest James Bond movie has been postponed once again to 2021. No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his final outing as the British spy, will be released on April 2, 2021, instead November 12.

The action adventure was initially supposed to be released in April 2020, but was taken off the calendar after the novel coronavirus spread rapidly around the world and led to the closure of cinemas in most countries.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience,” the producers said in a tweet on Friday.

No Time To Die marks Craig’s fifth outing as Agent 007. The cast includes Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Lashana Lynch.

The announcement follows the decision of Warner Bros to push the heavily anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 from October to December 25. The postponement possibly follows the underwhelming response to Christopher Nolan’s big-budget Tenet, which was released in a staggered manner on a limited number of screens even as Covid-19 numbers kept rising.

The latest Fast and Furious movie, F9, has also been delayed and will now come out on May 28, 2021, Variety reported. F9 stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren and Ludacris.