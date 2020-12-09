Streaming ‘Sweet Home’ trailer: In South Korean series, a loner and his neighbours face unusual monsters Directed by Lee Eung-bok (‘Mr Sunshine’, ‘Descendants of the Sun’). Out on Netflix on December 18. Scroll Staff Dec 09, 2020 · 12:04 am Sweet Home (2020) | Studio Dragon/Netflix Play Sweet Home (2020).Also read:Crash-landing on the world: Why Korean dramas are as addictive as an unending stack of potato chips Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sweet Home South Korean series Netflix Read Comments Print