Nomadland and The Crown were among the top winners of the 78th Golden Globes. The winners were announced by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Sunday. The virtual event was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at parallel venues in New York City and Los Angeles on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland topped the Best Motion Picture – Drama category. Zhao was also named Best Director for Nomadland. She is only the second woman to win in this category at the Globes after Barbra Streisand for Yentl in 1984 and the second Asian after Ang Lee.

Zhao’s third feature stars Frances McDormand as a part-time worker who travels around the United States in her van and joins a community of transients like her. McDormand was also nominated in the Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture – Drama category. This award went to Andra Day for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 won for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture. Sorkin’s courtroom drama is based on the trial of activists who were arrested for participating in protests in Chicago in 1968.

The award for the Best Performance By An Actor in A Motion Picture – Drama category was bagged by the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Mank led the list of nominations with six mentions, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 (five) and The Father, Promising Young Woman and Nomadland (four each).

In the television/web series category, the fourth season of The Crown won four awards. The series about the British royal family led with six nominations, followed by Schitt’s Creek (five) and Ozark and The Undoing (four each).

Here is the complete list of winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Won: Nomadland.

Also nominated: The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Play Nomadland.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Won: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Also nominated: Hamilton, Music, Palm Springs, The Prom.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Won

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland.

Also nominated

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman.

David Fincher, Mank.

Regina King, One Night in Miami.

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Play Borat Subsequent Film.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Won

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Also nominated

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland.

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman.

Jack Fincher, Mank.

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father.

Play The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Won: Andra Day, The United States Vs Billie Holiday.

Also nominated:

Frances McDormand, Nomadland.

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman.

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman.

Play The United States Vs Billie Holiday.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Won

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Also nominated

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal.

Anthony Hopkins, The Father.

Gary Oldman, Mank.

Tahir Rahim, The Mauritanian.

Play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Won

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot.

Also nominated

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit.

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Kate Hudson, Music.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Won:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Film.

Also nominated:

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield.

James Corden, The Prom.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton.

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs.

Play I Care A Lot.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Won: Soul.

Also nominated: The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Over the Moon, Wolfwalkers.

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Won: Minari.

Also nominated: Another Round, La Llorona, The Life Ahead, The Two of Us.

Play Minari.

Best Performance by An Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Won

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian.

Also nominated

Olivia Colman, The Father.

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy.

Amanda Seyfried, Mank.

Helena Zengel, News of the World.

Best Performance by An Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Won

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah.

Also nominated

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Jared Leto, Little Things.

Bill Murray, On The Rocks.

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami.

Play Judas and the Black Messiah.

Best Television Series – Drama

Won: The Crown.

Also nominated: Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Ratched.

Best Performance by An Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Won

Emma Corin, The Crown.

Also nominated

Olivia Colman, The Crown.

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve.

Laura Linney, Ozark.

Sarah Paulson, Ratched.

Play The Crown.

Best Performance by An Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Won

Josh O’Connor, The Crown.

Also nominated

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason.

Al Pacino, Hunters.

Jason Bateman, Ozark.

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Won: Schitt’s Creek.

Also nominated: Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Ted Lasso.

Best Performance by An Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Won

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek.

Also nominated

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris.

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant.

Elle Fanning, The Great.

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Play Schitt’s Creek.

Best Performance by An Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Won

Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso.

Also nominated

Don Cheadle, Black Monday.

Nicholas Hoult, The Great.

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek.

Ramy Youssef, Ramy.

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Won: The Queen’s Gambit.

Nominated: Normal People, Small Axe, The Undoing, Unorthodox.

Play The Queen’s Gambit.

Best Performance by An Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Won

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit.

Also nominated

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America.

Nicole Kidman, Undoing.

Daisy Edgar, Normal People.

Shira Haas, Unorthodox.

Best Performance by An Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Won:

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True.

Also nominated

Hugh Grant, Undoing.

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor.

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule.

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird.

Play I Know This Much is True.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Rule

Won:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown.

Also nominated

Julia Garner, Ozark.

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown.

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek.

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Rule

Won

John Boyega, Small Axe.

Also nominated:

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing.

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule.

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek.

Jim Parsons, Hollywood.

Play Small Axe.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Won

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul.

Also nominated

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky.

Ludwig Goransson, Tenet.

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank.

James Newton Howard, News of the World.

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Won

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead, music by Diane Warren and lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi.

Also nominated

Fight for You, Judas the Black Messiah, music by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and lyrics by H.E.R., Tiara Thomas.

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7, music by Daniel Pemberton and lyrics by

Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite.

Speak Now, One Night in Miami, music and lyrics by Leslie Odom Jr and Sam Ashworth.

Tigress & Tweed, The United States Vs Billie Holiday, music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Andra Day.