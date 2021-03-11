Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas will announce the nominations for all 23 categories at the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will hold the Oscars on April 25 in Los Angeles.

The announcement will be livestreamed on the websites Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms.

Chopra Jonas most recently starred in and co-produced The White Tiger. Among the films expected to scoop up honours at this year’s awards are Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The potential nominees in the Live Action Short Film category include Karishma Dev Dube’s Bittu, about the friendship between two girls. The short film is presented Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana under the banner Indian Women Rising.