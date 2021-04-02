Movie trailers ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ trailer: Anthology film examines the various shades of relationships Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. Out on Netflix from April 16. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) | Dharmatic Entertainment/Netflix Play Also read:Netflix 2021 slate: Films ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Navarasa’, Madhuri Dixit series and Ray tribute Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ajeeb Daastaans Netflix Anthology film Read Comments