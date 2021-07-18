Around the Web Watch: Vihar Lake overflows, streets inundated as incessant rains overwhelm Mumbai Public transport continues to be affected. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Vihar lake is started overflowing at 9.00 am today @mybmc pic.twitter.com/gBagiRvzF2— Kamal Mishra (@KMMIRROR) July 18, 2021 #WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021 #WATCH | Maharashtra: Daily commuters' movement affected as roads waterlogged, in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/1LpwYNVK0j— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021 Also read20 killed as heavy rain hits Mumbai, PM announces financial relief Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Rain monsoon Read Comments