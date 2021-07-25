Around the Web Watch: Passenger loses balance while trying to board moving train, is saved by an RPF officer Caught on camera at the Delhi Cantt railway station. Scroll Staff An hour ago Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable named Rajiv on Friday saved the life of a passenger at #Delhi Cantt Railway Station who fell on the platform while trying to board a moving train and was dangerously close to being run over. pic.twitter.com/AAWacZ3kta— Subodh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@SuboSrivastava) July 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways accident Read Comments