Around the Web Watch: How the armed forces observed India's 75th Independence Day Independence Day celebrations were held on Sunday at remote locations like Ladakh and on board INS Sharda. Scroll Staff An hour ago भारत माता की जय !#ITBP personnel celebrating #IndependenceDay2021 in Ladakh.#IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #स्वातंत्र्यदिन pic.twitter.com/siQeFVtCfK— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2021 भारत माता की जय !वन्दे मातरम !स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं #HappyIndependenceDay2021 from the #Himveers of #ITBP#स्वातंत्र्यदिन #IndependenceDayIndia #15August #15August2021 #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/16kjhXkxb3— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2021 #FlagHoisting held at Maza on the #75th #IndependenceDay as our neighbouring country watched through the clouds in the background. #indiaIndependenceday #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ISqs9JPCHt— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) August 15, 2021 #WATCH | Rajasthan: Sky diving organised at Chandan Range, Jaisalmer today on the occasion of #IndependenceDay. 75 jawans participated in the sky diving to mark 75th Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/4vmUmll5s7— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaIndependenceDay ceremony from Across the Seas.#INSSharda #MissionDeployed to Male, #Maldives is dressed overall on the occasion of #75thIndependenceDay.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD @Indianidc2021 @HCIMaldives pic.twitter.com/tYXKdKVSAE— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 15, 2021