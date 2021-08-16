Viral Video ‘Life isn’t plastic, safety’s fantastic’: Mumbai police posts video of men’s stunts on Barbie bike ‘Take precaution, life is your creation,’ the bureau wrote, adding, ‘Both the accused booked under sections 279 of IPC and MVA for dangerous & rash driving.’ Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Police Accident Bike Read Comments