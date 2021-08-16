T 3998 - क्या किया .. क्या हो गया 🤣🤣 !

But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ ..edited here to my KALIA song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB 🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/va0kEUHHVq