A police constable was seriously injured in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Sunday after a man allegedly hit her with an iron rod, The Times of India reported. The man was identified as Prabhat Kumar, a resident of the area. He was booked for attempted murder, eve-teasing, and grievously hurting a public servant, the report added.

थाना अलीगंज पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को हिरासत में लेकर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE LUCKNOW (@lkopolice) August 29, 2021

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the police constable was patrolling the area when Kumar reportedly passed lewd comments at her. When confronted by the constable, the man attacked her with an iron rod. The constable had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment.