Caught on camera: Rental car marooned in seawater on Morjim beach in Goa According to news reports, Gourav Bishwad, a tourist, was booked for negligent driving. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Yesterday a video went viral about a rental car landing at the seawater at Morjim Beach, where it got stuck in the sand. However, last night Pernem Police booked a 25-year-old tourist Gourav Bhishwad who was driving the vehicle. Check out the full video here. #Goa #MorjimBeach pic.twitter.com/Q7HbNXfQcR— Gomantak Times (@Gomantak_Times) September 2, 2021