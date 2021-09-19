Around the Web Watch: World’s first all-civilian crew to visit space aboard SpaceX craft returns to earth The spacecraft Inspiration4 was in orbit for three days. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Splashdown! Welcome back to planet Earth, @Inspiration4x! pic.twitter.com/94yLjMBqWt— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 18, 2021 Also readIn a first, all-civilian crew goes into orbit aboard SpaceX rocket Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. SpaceX Space