Around the Web Watch: Scenes of heavy damage from cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district The cloudburst affected an area where workers of the Border Roads Organisation were living in tents. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Uttarakhand: Cloud burst in Pangti village of Chamoli district. According to the information received from the local administration, no casualty has been reported so far. #CloudBurst pic.twitter.com/saZGmZOu2V— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) September 20, 2021 #Uttrakhand : #Cloudburst in #Chamoli district, hundreds of workers of Border Road Organization had a narrow escape leaving their tents suspecting the calamity! pic.twitter.com/kAC35vWPT6— Purshottam Kumar (@PurshottamNews) September 20, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand climate rain