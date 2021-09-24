Around the Web Watch: The shooting inside a courtroom in Rohini in Delhi was caught on camera by a bystander Gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by members of a rival gang. Scroll Staff An hour ago TW : Disturbing visuals of shootout which occurred in Delhi's Rohini Court room today. Reports suggest firing as part of inter-gang rivalry. pic.twitter.com/B0oBYEhyE2— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 24, 2021 Also readGangster among three killed in firing at Delhi’s Rohini court Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi crime Read Comments