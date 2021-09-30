Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Leopard attacks woman in Mumbai The incident occurred in the city’s Goregaon area on Wednesday evening. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Mumbai: A woman barely survived an attack by a leopard in Goregaon area yesterday. The woman has been hospitalised with minor injuries. (Visuals from CCTV footage of the incident) pic.twitter.com/c1Yx1xQNV8— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Animals Read Comments